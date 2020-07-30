Tropical Storm Isaias tracks towards the southwest Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Isaias has formed south of Puerto Rico and is forecast to move west-northwest, to northwest, over the Dominican Republic and Haiti then into the Bahamas.
While confidence in the forecast has increased a bit, there is still plenty of uncertainty when determining our local impacts later Sunday through early Monday.
WHAT WE DO KNOW:
- Isaias now has a closed circulation and models should output better forecasts than before
- The most likely scenario has Isaias passing by offshore
- The storm will make its closest pass to our area early Monday morning
- Rough seas, windy beach conditions, and dangerous rip currents are likely this weekend and Monday
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:
- Tropical Storm Isaias’ exact path; a difference of even 50-60 miles can make a difference
- The structure of the storm as it passes by; stronger westerly wind shear would keep the worst weather well offshore… even if it makes a closer pass to our area
Forecast confidence will continue to improve and a more exact forecast track will evolve over the next couple of days.
At this time, all you need to do is review your plan and check your supply kit, as we suggest you do with any system in the southwestern Atlantic. Be ready to cancel outdoor plans Sunday and Monday, and be aware that some severe weather is possible.
Further forecast updates are certain as we get a better handle on Isaias’ exact structure and track.
The WTOC Weather Team will keep you updated on TV, at wtoc.com, and in the WTOC Weather App.
