Wild Adventures launching virtual educational program for students

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Covid-19 has impacted pretty much everything we do, especially when it comes to learning. School field trips were a big part of Wild Adventures as students could learn about the animals.
But that will not be the case anymore.
Instead, Wild Adventures will be launching a virtual filed trip program starting next month.
Madison Warren is a zookeeper at Wild Adventures and she tells me her favorite part of the job is spending time with the animals. She thinks virtual learning is great for the public because they can watch behind the scene videos and get information from anywhere.
”It helps people see these animals in a setting where they can come up close and see them, see how they act and see what they are about and everything. We also do zookeeper talks where we educate the public or how these guys are in the wild, what they eat, how they breed, and everything like that,” said Warren.
Adam Floyd, the marketing and communications manager for the park, tells us they are doing what they can to make sure their educational programs continue through these changing times.
Through the new service, students will be able to learn from zookeepers and even ride some rides wherever they are, in their classrooms or in their homes.
These educational services will be provided on their website.
