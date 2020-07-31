Businesses on Tybee preparing for potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee businesses are getting ready to prepare for the potential impact Hurricane Isaias may have on the island.
As of Friday it’s business as usual on the island. It’s a beautiful day and a lot of people are taking advantage of it before the storm this weekend.
Gerald Shantz, who owns the restaurant Gerald’s Pig and Shrimp, says he hasn’t put things away just yet, but after being open for more than 10 years he does have a plan in place.
Shantz says because of the precautions he takes his restaurant has never had damage from past hurricanes. The restaurant is almost all outdoors, so on Sunday Shantz says he’ll start taking things down and making sure things are secured.
“What we do in the dining room is turn the tables upside down, we stack the chairs and lay them on their side and that way there’s no way wind can get under them. When we leave here Sunday night or if we leave earlier everything will be put away.”
Shantz says having a business on the island means having to make sure his building meets all of the specifications for severe wind speeds. He says he prepares for the worst and hopes for the best.
