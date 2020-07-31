Chatham Co. Commission chairman issues executive order requiring masks

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commission Chairman Al Scott has issued a county-wide State of Emergency order that will require everyone to wear face coverings in public.
The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The order requires everyone to wear face covering in public spaces to “include commercial establishments, public places, government buildings, and any time people gather in groups of 10 or more. Masks or face coverings are required to properly cover the nose and mouth.”
All restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other establishments must require employees to wear masks or face coverings at all times when having face-to-face interactions with the public.
Masks or face coverings are also required in religious services and are to be self-regulated.
“I have spoken with all the Mayors and the Director of the Coastal Health District and we are in agreement masks or face coverings need to be worn to help protect the residents and visitors of our County. Even with the majority of our residents and visitors wearing masks, it could take eight weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Chairman Scott said in a statement.
The order also outlines the circumstances in which a person does not have to wear a mask or face covering.
- When wearing a mask or face covering causes or aggravates health conditions;
- When wearing a mask or face covering would prevent receiving personal services;
- When a person is five years old or younger;
- While engaged in an organized sports activity sponsored by a school, the County or a municipality within Chatham County and the sponsored sports activity is conducted in a manner that meets or exceeds the standard set forth by the school, County or City league requirements.
Violation of this order by any person is a misdemeanor and punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.
Under the order, municipalities can impose a more restrictive order as it relates to COVID-19. This order will remain in effect until Sept. 30, unless modified.
