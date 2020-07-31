Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 7-31-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Surface high pressure dominates into Saturday and this will keep our rain chances low and our temps high. In the tropics we continue to watch Hurricane Isaias. Official forecast calls for a hurricane off our coast late Sunday into Monday. Based on this track we would see the bulk of rain stay offshore with gusty winds possible along the coast. High surf, high risk for rip currents and beach erosion are likely. There remains a lot of uncertainty with this system and the confidence in the track and intensity are low. With so much uncertainty is impossible to say what IF any impact we'll see from this storm. Please continue getting daily updates.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for inland showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Tonight will see a 20% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, low sin the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
