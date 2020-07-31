ECSD using newest cleaning technology to protect students from virus

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A majority of students and staff in Effingham County are getting ready to return to the classroom next week.
Although not everyone will be coming back for in-person education, for those who are the district is doing all they can to insure they can do so safely.
Utilizing a one of a kind cleaning crew to help them do just that.
While they make look like it, no, they aren’t Ghostbusters. But what they’re packing is used to fight off out something even scarier than a ghost, COVID-19.
“Anything that we can lay the spray down on we are spraying to get ready for the children to come back,” said Effingham County School District Safety Coordinator Larissa Knight.
The Effingham County School District teaming up with infection control company EcoVasive.
“We just want to make sure we do everything we possibly can to give our students and staff the best opportunity to have traditional school,” said ECSD Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.
The cutting edge non-toxic electrostatic spray is used to disinfect any surface it comes in contact with. Even long after it dries.
“It will last about 90 days,” Knight says.
As far as where they sprayed.
“Every building in the district. From the board office to the bus shop,” says Dr. Ford.
Taking no chances.
“We wanted to send a message to our community that we’re doing everything we can. So that when those students come back August 5th or buildings are as safe as they possibly can,” Dr. Ford says.
Something they remain confident they'll be able to achieve.
“It’s a very, very good plan and I am extremely optimistic about it being successful.” Knight says.
Again this spray can effectively disinfect for as long as 90 days.
The district says they have not decided when or if they will re-spray after that 90 days is up depending on the state of the pandemic at that time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.