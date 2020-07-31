Friday: Hotter as we watch Hurricane Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, it’s warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The forecast is dry this morning.
Under sunshine, the temperatures warms into the lower 90s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon and early evening.
Rain diminishes as temperatures cool back into the 80s, then 70s, tonight.
Saturday is forecast to be another toasty day with only spotty rain and storms - mainly during the afternoon.
TROPICAL UPDATE -
A greater chance of rain arrives Sunday and Monday as Isaias (in all likelihood) passes offshore and to our east. Both days are first alert weather days. Rough surf, dangerous rip currents and, generally, poor beach conditions are likely. But, it looks like severe impacts will remain well offshore and not on land. A few periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible as well; mainly east of Interstate 95.
The forecast improves next week.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.