Gov. Kemp extends public health state of emergency, renews COVID-19 restrictions

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has extended his public health state of emergency for Georgia in his latest executive order.
This is the fifth time he has extended the state of emergency. The order lists several COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions such as banning social gatherings larger than 50 people.
Read the full executive order below:
“The fight against COVID-19 continues, and these executive orders reaffirm our commitment to protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians. As our state ramps up testing, expands hospital surge capacity, and provides staffing, supplies, and resources to cities and counties throughout Georgia, we urge local officials to enforce the rules and restrictions detailed in these orders,” said Governor Kemp. “When businesses, restaurants, venues, and citizens follow the guidelines carefully crafted by data, science, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, we will take our next measured step forward.”
The executive order extends the public health state of emergency through Sept. 10.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.