Nearly 485,000 meals delivered to Bulloch Co. students

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What might have started as a short-term project to feed hungry kids while school was closed, turned into a summer-long project that delivered almost half a million meals.
At times this summer, the lunchroom at Julia P. Bryant turned out more meals than they do during the school year. Starting in mid-March, lunchroom staffs from here and other schools teamed with teachers, bus drivers and others to pack breakfast and lunch bags to be delivered across Bulloch County.
They wrapped up Friday, having packed roughly 485,000 meals and distributed at nearly 80 sites. They fed an average of 2,900 a day, bringing them lunch and a breakfast for the next morning. Many of the staff members worked summer weeks on their own time.
“In times of trouble and crisis, you always see good in people. We can see that. We saw the best of our best this summer,” said Haley Greene, with Bulloch County Schools.
Greene says they knew there were some children who wouldn't get food otherwise and the school staff and volunteers could not let that happen.
With school still two weeks away, there’s a community wide food distribution next Saturday at Julia P. Bryant Elementary. Families came come through and get a box of food placed in the car to get them through.
