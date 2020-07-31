Oglethorpe Speedway prepared to host monster truck show

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Any other season, drivers and promoters would want the stands packed with cheering fans, on their feet standing elbow to elbow. This year makes even monster truck races different.
Oglethorpe Speedway will be roaring with horsepower as monster trucks fill the infield. Driver Brandon Budd says the circuit shut down at the start of the pandemic.
“We haven’t done anything since March. We’ve had a couple of shows this month to kind of get our feet back in the water and feel things out,” Budd said.
He says he's missed the cheers of crowds but also speaking to fans at meet & greets. He and others know some may be apprehensive about coming to an event where there could be a crowd.
“If you want to separate from people you can sit high or low or the ends of the bleachers. This is a huge grandstand and you can be comfortable. Other people don’t have an issue with that,” Event Coordinator Jim Morris said.
Morris says fans will get two to three hours of family entertainment, whether they're up close or watching from a distance.
They hope everyone who comes can enjoy the show and forget about everything going on in the world for a few hours.
