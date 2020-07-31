SCCPSS students able to exchange school supplies, pick up belongings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday was exchange day for some Savannah-Chatham County students.
They were able to return school supplies, while also getting what they left behind in the buildings.
It’s been five months since students have been inside of their schools, but Friday students at Largo-Tibet got a chance to come by and prepare for the next year.
About 500 students made their way back to school over the past three days to get their supplies that have sat inside the school for months, while also returning devices to prepare for the start of school in August. Staff gathered the items and created a drive-thru pick up while following CDC guidelines.
Students got their notebooks, bags and more. While school leaders say it was great to see some of the faces again, they know it's safest to see them virtually in about two and a half weeks. While learning will happen in a new way, they are dedicated to making it work.
“It’s definitely going to continue in a different way. A lot of thought has been put into the safety and continual learning of our students and so I am confident that it’s going to end up working well and our kids are going to stay safe,” said Largo-Tibet Principal Rachel Hurst.
Largo-Tibet leaders say they are sending out dates to deliver student devices starting next week
