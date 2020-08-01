CEMA encourages residents to be prepared for Isaias

CEMA is constantly monitoring storms and has had a full staff on hand in their emergency operations center to provide updates. Aside from watching the storm’s track, they’re also making sure they’re communicating with their partners in the community about any and all threats. Clearing storm drains, monitoring flood-prone areas, and watching the tides are just a few things CEMA does to make sure people are as safe as they can be. Even though it is now a tropical storm, CEMA officials still advise that people take it seriously.