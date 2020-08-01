Coast Guard, DNR rescue 9 after boat crash in Tybee Creek

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -A Coast Guard Station Tybee Response Boat and Georgia Department of Natural Resources personnel rescued nine people after their vessel became aground on Tybee Creek.
Watchstanders at the Charleston Command Center received a report from Georgia DNR stating a vessel was aground on Tybee Creek with five people aboard and four people in the water.
The people were taken to a local restaurant on Tybee Island to wait for EMS where five people were treated for injuries.
The Station Tybee crew then returned to the grounded vessel to dewater it.
