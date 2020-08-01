Isaias progress toward Florida, local impacts expected Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We have been mostly dry throughout the day, but very warm. Afternoon highs topped out in the mid to upper 90s, with heat index values near 105 degrees. We won’t have much rain to cool us off tonight, but a few showers could develop along the sea breeze as it pushes inland.
Tybee Tides: 8.3' 7:19PM I 0.5' 2:02AM I 7.2' 7:28AM
We will remain dry tonight with only a slight chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with "feels like" temperatures near 100 degrees.
Rain chances increase overnight into Monday as Hurricane Isaias continues its path up the Atlantic coastline.
Hurricane Isaias is expected to make a close pass along the east coast of Florida on Sunday as a weak Category One Hurricane.
Isaias is then forecast to weaken into a strong tropical storm as it passes east of the Georgia and South Carolina coast Monday.
Based on this track, the impacts on our area will be mainly along the coast. High surf, high risk for rip currents and beach erosion, but there is also the potential for isolated tornadoes.
Our first heavy rain bands will move onshore south of the Altamaha River before sunrise. Rain and wind will continue to expand north throughout the morning into the afternoon.
The heaviest rain and strongest winds are forecast to remain offshore. Although we could see wind gusts over 40 mile per hour along the beaches. Rainfall accumulations along the coast will range from two to four inches with isolated higher amounts possible.
We will be watching Monday evening's high tide which is expected to peak at 9.0' at Fort Pulaski just before 9PM. This is below the action flood stage.
This track may change so continue to get updates throughout the weekend. The forecast tracks are released by the National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
