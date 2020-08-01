Longtime Statesboro basketball coach Lee Hill passes away

Led Blue Devils to more than 800 wins and state championship in 1991

Longtime Statesboro basketball coach Lee Hill passes away
Hill led the Blue Devils to more than 800 victories and a state championship in 1991. (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace | August 1, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 4:58 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Legendary Statesboro High School boys basketball coach Lee Hill passed away Saturday morning, WTOC has learned.

Hill has been the Blue Devils’ head boys basketball coach for more than four decades, leading SHS to more than 800 wins and a state championship in 1991.

Lee Hill led the Blue Devils boys basketball program for more than four decades. Hill passed away Saturday, WTOC has learned.
Lee Hill led the Blue Devils boys basketball program for more than four decades. Hill passed away Saturday, WTOC has learned. (Source: WTOC)

The school dedicated their basketball court to Hill in 2016. Since then, all basketball games at Statesboro High have been played on Lee Hill Court.

Condolences for Hill's death quickly poured in on social media Saturday.
Condolences for Hill's death quickly poured in on social media Saturday. (Source: WTOC)

Condolences for Hill and his family quickly began pouring in from around the basketball world and more Saturday.

Georgia head men’s basketball coach Tom Crean:

South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin:

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar:

I can't put into words the loss our community has suffered. This is Truly a sad day for our city. Coach Hill we will always love you. #MyHero #RestInPeace #WeAreStatesboro

Posted by Mayor Jonathan McCollar on Saturday, August 1, 2020

Groves High School head boys’ basketball coach Kevin Evans:

Johnson High School girls’ basketball:

Vidalia High School Indians:

Holy Innocents’ head boys’ basketball coach Cabral Huff:

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.