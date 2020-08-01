Longtime Statesboro basketball coach Lee Hill passes away

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Legendary Statesboro High School boys basketball coach Lee Hill passed away Saturday morning, WTOC has learned.
Hill has been the Blue Devils’ head boys basketball coach for more than four decades, leading SHS to more than 800 wins and a state championship in 1991.
The school dedicated their basketball court to Hill in 2016. Since then, all basketball games at Statesboro High have been played on Lee Hill Court.
Condolences for Hill and his family quickly began pouring in from around the basketball world and more Saturday.
Georgia head men’s basketball coach Tom Crean:
South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin:
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar:
Groves High School head boys’ basketball coach Kevin Evans:
Johnson High School girls’ basketball:
Vidalia High School Indians:
Holy Innocents’ head boys’ basketball coach Cabral Huff:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.