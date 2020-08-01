10th annual Bluffton Back to School holds drive-thru supply giveaway

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -With the first day of school around the corner, some parents may be wondering how they’ll get school supplies for their students, especially during this time.
A group of residents in Bluffton came together to do just that by hosting a drive-thru back to school giveaway.
Organizers collected hundreds of backpacks to give to families whose students may be beginning the school year online or in the classroom.
“It’s good to see everybody come out and make sure that some kids who won’t have anything, have something,” said grandmother Sharon Baker.
Sharon Baker and her family were just one of many who lined up to get free backpacks filled with school supplies at the tenth annual Bluffton Back to School Fun Day.
Organizer Sharon Brown says they had to change their normal plans because of the coronavirus pandemic. She says it was important for them to continue the tradition in a different way.
“This year here we had to think out-of-the-box,” Brown says. “Kids are still going to need backpacks so we decided to do a drive-thru.”
Organizers collected over 400 backpacks for kids this year. Students received backpacks with gift cards, workbooks, and school supplies like pens, paper, highlighters, and more.
Parents also received education, budgeting, and voter registration information as well. Brown says besides having to adjust their plans this year, something else was different about it too.
“Someone took 200 backpacks from us,” Brown said. “We don’t know where they are. They never were found. The community kicked in immediately. I put a post out there on social media about the backpacks. We ended up with about 150 were donated to us.”
Brown says she’s thankful for the community for their support. Grandparents like Baker say this event shows that the Bluffton community is there for one another.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.