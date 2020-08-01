Latest advisory for Hurricane Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 5 a.m. advisory Saturday for Hurricane Isaias has winds of 85 mph as the storm is entering the southern Bahamas.
The official forecast calls for Isaias to come close to the east coast of Florida Sunday as a hurricane. Weakening is expected due to interaction with Florida and upper level wind shear.
Isaias is forecast to be a tropical storm as it passes east of the Georgia and South Carolina coast Monday.
Based on this track, the impacts on our area will be mainly along the coast. High surf, high risk for rip currents and beach erosion.
The heaviest rain and strongest winds are forecast to remain offshore. Although we could see wind gusts over 35 mph along the beaches.
This track may change so continue to get updates throughout the weekend. The forecast tracks are released at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
