Tropical Storm Watch issued, Isaias weakens slightly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for coastal Georgia counties along with Beaufort and Jasper County in South Carolina.
Rain chances increase overnight into Monday as Tropical Storm Isaias continues its path up the Atlantic coastline of Florida.
Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to make a close pass along the east coast of Florida on Sunday as a weak Category One Hurricane.
Isaias is then forecast to remain a Tropical Storm as it passes east of the Georgia and South Carolina coast Monday.
Based on this track, the impacts on our area will be mainly along the coast. High surf, high risk for rip currents and beach erosion, but there is also the potential for isolated tornadoes.
Our first heavy rain bands will move onshore south of the Altamaha River before sunrise. Rain and wind will continue to expand north throughout the morning into the afternoon.
The heaviest rain and strongest winds are forecast to remain offshore. Although we could see wind gusts near 50 miles per hour along the beaches. Rainfall accumulations along the coast will range from two to four inches with isolated higher amounts possible.
We will be watching Monday evening's high tide which is expected to peak at 9.0' at Fort Pulaski just before 9PM. This is below the action flood stage.
This track may change so continue to get updates throughout the weekend. The forecast tracks are released by the National Hurricane Center at 5 a.m., 11 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
