Bluffton Fire encourages residents to make preparations ahead of Isaias

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC)- Bluffton Fire will bring in extra crews to prepare for Isaias.
They say they have evaluated their plans from previous storms to be prepared and encourage you to do the same.
Not only do they encourage you to have a plan, but also secure outdoor items, charge batteries, and more. Captain Hunter says the county will be going into storm mode around noon Monday meaning they will manage dispatch for efficiency.
“Basically the calls will come into our department and we dispatch them out as needed,” Hunter says. “It saves a lot of radio traffic for the county so that they keep dispatching calls. Again these are all things that we’re doing in pre, you know preparedness for this incase something does open. We always prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Fire officials urge you to turn around if you see standing water.
They say it’s important to pay attention and use caution, especially during these storms.
