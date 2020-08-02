Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 8-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical Storm Isaias is moving up the east coast of Florida tonight. Isaias is forecast to pass east of our area Monday. Scattered rain and storms are expected and could be heavy at times. Highest rain totals should be near the coast. Winds will be highest east of I95 with gusts to 50mph possible mainly in coastal Beaufort County. Most inland areas will see a general 10-25mph gust through out the day. Isaias moves away from the area Monday night with improving conditions for all overnight. A cold front stalls to our west Tuesday into the weekend. This will keep us hot with a chance for afternoon storms.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday is a FIRST ALERT WX DAY! It will be breezy and cloudy with a 80% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms before midnight, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms early, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
