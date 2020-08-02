Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 8-2-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Tropical Storm Isaias is moving up the east coast of Florida tonight. Isaias is forecast to pass east of our area Monday. Scattered rain and storms are expected and could be heavy at times. Highest rain totals should be near the coast. Winds will be highest east of I95 with gusts to 50mph possible mainly in coastal Beaufort County. Most inland areas will see a general 10-25mph gust through out the day. Isaias moves away from the area Monday night with improving conditions for all overnight. A cold front stalls to our west Tuesday into the weekend. This will keep us hot with a chance for afternoon storms.