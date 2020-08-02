LIST: Services, businesses closed due to Tropical Storm Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Numerous services and businesses across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have announced closures for Monday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
- The City of Savannah and the Sanitation Department will have a modified schedule this week due to the expected impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias. All residential collection will be suspended on Monday, with collection day occurring on Tuesday. The Dean Forest Road Landfill will be open until noon Monday and will reopen at its normal schedule on Tuesday. The Bacon Park convenience center will be closed Monday and will reopen on Wednesday. Vegetative waste collection may be further delayed due to the storm’s impact.
- The Coastal Health District has announced the suspension of all operations on Monday, August 3rd due to the potential for poor weather caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. A statement provided said “All district offices, county health departments, and COVID-19 specimen collection sites will be closed. Anyone with an appointment scheduled for Monday will be notified of the closure and will have the opportunity to reschedule. The COVID-19 Testing Call Center will also be closed on Monday. All sites and the call center are expected to reopen with normal hours on Tuesday, August 4th.”
- Fort Pulaski announced on Sunday that they will be closed on Monday due to the potential of severe weather from Isaias.
- YMCA of Coastal Georgia announced that all operations for all Islands facilities will cease on Monday.
