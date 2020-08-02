Savannah alderman helping residents with sanitation services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect city services, some Savannah aldermen came together to create not one, but three different solutions to help residents in their communities get rid of their waste.
"In less than 48 hours, this is what is stacked up so far. This is where the pint up demand is."
Savannah City aldermen from districts two, three and four want to help residents clean up their communicates. They've partnered with the city to bring a free solution.
“Our desire is to make sure the second, and the fourth and sixth and the fifth, anybody who wants to listen and really want to work to making Savannah beautiful, then we do it together,” District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan said.
Wilder-Bryan says for the month of August, three different dumpsters will be placed in various areas throughout the third district. All residents have to do is bring yard waste, tires or bulk trash items to the dumpsters and throw them away.
The city will come and empty them afterwards.
Wilder-Bryan also wants residents to get rid of their trash items correctly.
"Over here we've got a full fridge, we got mattresses, we got a lot of construction equipment."
District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo says there is an incredible demand for something like this.
“Instead of residents having to go all the way out to the Bacon Park transfer station or all the way out to the landfill, which is an all day trip, that they have a central location and they can drop off their yard waste. If they want to get it picked up faster than usual,” Palumbo said.
And even though this is a pilot-program, they hope to bring it to all the districts throughout the city.
“We were lucky to get something done. And we were elected to make sure did the people who sent us to office are really being heard. We didn’t come here to play games. We came here to clean this city,” District 2 Alderman Detric Leggett said.
