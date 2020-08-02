Savannah sanitation services suspended Monday in preparation of Tropical Storm Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah and the Sanitation Department will have a modified schedule this week due to the expected impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
All residential collection will be suspended on Monday, with collection day occurring on Tuesday.
The Dean Forest Road Landfill will be open until noon Monday and will reopen at its normal schedule on Tuesday.
The Bacon Park convenience center will be closed Monday and will reopen on Wednesday.
Vegetative waste collection may be further delayed due to the storm’s impact.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.