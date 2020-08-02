SCCPSS closing district facilities Monday, athletic practices canceled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is closing all district facilities on Monday, Aug. 3 ahead of any possible impact from Tropical Storm Isaias.
The district as also canceled all athletic practices on Monday as well.
According to SCCPSS, any appointments scheduled Monday will need to be rescheduled.
A news release from SCCPSS states only essential District Staff will be required to report to work as notified by his/her supervisor. The start date for SCCPSS teachers will be moved to Tuesday, Aug. 4.
