Sunday Morning: Isaias Remains a Tropical Storm, Coastal Tropical Storm Warning in effect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Isaias remains a Tropical Storm this morning and is battling wind shear and some mid-level dry air. Land interaction with the Florida Treasure and Space Coasts may also help to weaken Isaias over the next several hours.
Isaias is moving northwest this morning with sustained winds of 65 MPH. There were no significant track changes with the 5 a.m. forecast advisory. The intensity forecast for Isaias was nudged down a touch; now forecast to remain a Tropical Storm.
Some are impacts are likely along our coastline and adjacent land areas. Though, it may be hard to get, true, tropical storm conditions anywhere in the WTOC Viewing Area. Winds would have to be sustained at 39 MPH, or stronger, to be deemed “tropical storm-force winds”. But, because the potential is there, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for coastal portions of all coastal counties and all of Beaufort County.
Stormier weather is forecast to begin early Monday morning and persist, periodically, through early Monday evening; lingering the latest in Beaufort County. Spotty, to scattered, power outages and some tree damage is possible within the warned area; lesser impacts are forecast further inland.
Far-inland communities, like Swainsboro, Statesboro and Baxley may not see much more than a stronger breeze and spotty downpours Monday.
The forecast quickly improves from southwest, to northeast, Monday evening and night.
