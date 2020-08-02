Water will be closed to swimmers Monday on Tybee Island beaches

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Double red flags will be waving behind the lifeguard stands Monday warning people to not go into the water.
The Tybee Island Interim Fire Chief Matt Harrell said rip currents will be extremely strong.
Sunday, lifeguards changed their flags several times from yellow to red to double red. Double red flags mean that no one can go in the water and this will be the case all day Monday.
Harrell said there were several people who still swam in the water Sunday, even venturing out too far. He says this is too dangerous for everyone, including the lifeguards.
Harrell says the lifeguards have longer shifts Monday and will be out on the beach until 8 p.m.
“No matter how good of a swimmer you are, even people on swim teams and stuff, you can’t out swim that water. The ocean is just too strong. It’s even knocked buildings off their foundations, so we just want to remind everybody to please stay out of the water tomorrow,” Harrell said.
Harrell says surfing and kayaking is still allowed Monday as long as people have a flotation device with them.
