Chatham County Board of Elections member proposing creation of voter education advisory council

“I think this is a great opportunity for the Chatham County Board of Elections to partner with non-partisan, third-party organizations that may be more effective in getting the word out, of information of how to vote, when to vote, when to turn in this or when to turn in that, what ID’s are acceptable,” explained Lang. “If these opportunities are presented to the public in ways of educational platforms such as voter education programs, then I think that would be the most effective way for the Board to engage into the public and into the community.”