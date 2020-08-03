Chatham County Board of Elections member proposing creation of voter education advisory council

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Chatham County Board of Elections member is looking to create a voter education advisory board to help clear up any confusion voters might have before casting their ballot.
Board member Antwan Lang says he wants to create a Chatham County Board of Elections Voter Education Advisory Council, and name it after late Congressman John Lewis.
Lang says it would serve as a supplement to voter education efforts organized by the Secretary of States Office, and explained how.
“Sometimes we don’t always communicate at the highest efficiency between state and local government. And I think this may be an opportunity for local officials, us as local election officials, to really engage in local election reforms. Not so much of changing laws, because we don’t have that ability. But that which we can do, we should do,” said Lang.
Lang said the advisory council would include members nominated by the Board of Elections, and engage non-partisan community organizations to help with voter education.
“I think this is a great opportunity for the Chatham County Board of Elections to partner with non-partisan, third-party organizations that may be more effective in getting the word out, of information of how to vote, when to vote, when to turn in this or when to turn in that, what ID’s are acceptable,” explained Lang. “If these opportunities are presented to the public in ways of educational platforms such as voter education programs, then I think that would be the most effective way for the Board to engage into the public and into the community.”
He will propose the idea at the next Board of Elections meeting.
