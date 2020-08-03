First day of school for Candler Co, students

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday marks the first day of school for students in Candler County. Classes resume as many still wonder how the year will be due to the pandemic.
A summer’s worth of planning came to reality as the first day for 2,200 Candler County students who start school either in person or virtually. The superintendent says between 80 and 90 percent of students elected to return to campus for face to face instruction.
The remainder will go virtual by way of Chromebooks and a curriculum they’ve contracted for. He says the day went smoothly.
Now they wait to find out what a school year under a pandemic is like.
“A lot of excitement, but still some unknown and concern about what does coming back really do in terms of spreading or a lack of impact on the pandemic,” said Dr. Bubba Longgrear.
He says they already have the curriculum in place that they can switch the entire student body to virtual learning and do so more smoothly than they did last spring.
