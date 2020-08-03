Hilton Head Island expects little impact from Tropical Storm Isaias but still prepared

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - While the Lowcountry isn’t expected to take a direct hit, beaches will see the most significant impacts.
Hilton Head Town Manager Steve Riley says the forecast is a sigh of relief for them, but they are still prepared and ready. They have extra fire and rescue crews on hand and are constantly monitoring the tropical storm.
They did close the beach and community parks, which he believes have helped keep people away.
”Pretty much it’s going the way we kind of anticipated last night,” Riley said. “There hasn’t been a lot of need for follow up. The park closings went well there are people down on the beach but not too many and so we’re feeling good about that. We’ve got some extra crews on board but the storm keeps kind of moving away from us so we’re hopeful we can get through this one with very little damage or impact.”
While they are hopeful, they stand ready if needed.
