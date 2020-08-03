Horry County officials discuss preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County officials held a press briefing Monday afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias approached the Grand Strand.
Officials stressed that they are ready for impacts the storm is forecast to bring to the Grand Strand. Emergency management director Randy Webster said the expected three to five feet of storm surge will cause areas like Cherry Grove and Garden City to experience flooding.
Webster said the county’s emergency operations center would be active starting at 5 p.m. Monday. He also stressed there could be longer durations of power outages due to COVID-19.
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner said residents should not use their generators or grills inside their home. Those should stay outside and in well-ventilated areas, he added.
Renee Hardwick, director of the county’s 911 center, asked residents to not call 911 if their power goes out. Instead, they should contact their power company, she said.
Residents who see trees down across the county should call (843) 915-5000.
