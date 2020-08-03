Hunting Island monitoring Tropical Storm Isaias

HUNTING ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Along the South Carolina coast on Hunting Island beachgoers and campers got a good look at Isaias offshore.
It was low tide Monday afternoon, so a lot of the water that would normally be pushing onshore with any decent wind was actually pretty far back from the dunes.
We’re told Sunday night the tide did make it close to the dunes, but the water held there.
A Captain from the Burton Fire District says it’s a good idea to take a storm like this seriously, and still prep areas around your home just in case.
“Get your yards prepared. Take out any loose debris, bring it in the house. Trim back any branches that you need to trim back, and plan for it. Our society today is very reliant on technology and electricity, it doesn’t take a lot to know that out,” Captain Daniel Byrne.
Hunting Island State Park Manager J.W. Weatherford says it’s been clear the rain coming in is part of a tropical system, opposed to a normal summer storm because the moisture coming in bands.
The road back to the beach near the lighthouse was in pretty good shape though, and fortunately the wind hasn’t been strong enough to down any trees blocking the one way on and off the island.
Folks were coming out to the beach to watch the storm. The water is off limits, a red flag warning is up, and the lifeguards who normally watch this part of the coast are off for their own safety.
As for beach erosion, the tide is low, which is helping keep the beach intact and protected, as is a recent beach renourishment project that recently wrapped up.
“It’s doing it’s job right now. If we didn’t have beach renourishment, we probably last night would’ve had flooding into the camp ground and around the park store, as well as south beach, our south beach parking lot would probably be flooded right now if it weren’t for the beach renourishment that we did and those sand dunes.”
The park manager says right now, the camp ground is about a third full, about 30 to 40 camp sites filled.
