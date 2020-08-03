Longtime Chatham Co. Commissioner diagnosed with COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As COVID 19 numbers continue to rise in our community, a longtime Chatham County Commissioner has tested positive for the virus.
According to Yvonne Holmes, the wife of Commissioner James Holmes, he is battling COVID-19. She says he has been in the hospital since Thursday.
Tonight, she reached out to WTOC’s Dawn Baker to ask all of you to please keep him in your prayers.
Holmes has served the second district since 2004. He spent most of his life as an advocate for young people; coaching basketball for many years everywhere from the Frank Callen Boys Club to Savannah State.
Now, “Coach Holmes” as most know him, needs us. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.
