Man wanted in connection to car theft that happened just hours after his jail release

Detectives say Justin Bauer is wanted in connection with the crime, which happened around 11 p.m. on July 27 at Parker’s, located in the 5900 block of Ogeechee Road. They say a customer parked their grey Nissan Sentra at the gas pumps and then left their vehicle door open with the keys inside while they went into the store. That’s when a man, who was sitting in the back of a passing pickup truck, hopped out of the truck bed, got into the Sentra and drove off.