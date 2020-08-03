Man wanted in connection to car theft that happened just hours after his jail release

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County incident. are looking for a man in connection with an auto theft they say happened just hours after he was released from jail last week.
Detectives say Justin Bauer is wanted in connection with the crime, which happened around 11 p.m. on July 27 at Parker’s, located in the 5900 block of Ogeechee Road. They say a customer parked their grey Nissan Sentra at the gas pumps and then left their vehicle door open with the keys inside while they went into the store. That’s when a man, who was sitting in the back of a passing pickup truck, hopped out of the truck bed, got into the Sentra and drove off.
Detectives say the entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras.
When police questioned the driver of the pickup truck, they learned that he gave the man a ride from the Chatham County Detention Center when they were both released from custody earlier in the day.
Chatham County Police detectives have since identified the suspect as Justin Bauer, who they say had been arrested by the Pooler Police Department on July 15 in connection with another stolen vehicle incident. They believe Bauer may now be in the Jacksonville, Florida area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4718 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
