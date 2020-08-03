Monday: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Isaias is flirting with hurricane status this morning and is forecast to pass just offshore from our coastline later this morning and afternoon.
Bands of rain and a few thunderstorms are forecast to roatate in from the ocean through the afternoon. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are likely from time-to-time through late afternoon. The stormiest conditions are forecast to remain along the beaches and islands communities where winds may gust up to 50 MPH, or so.
Impacts taper down to just breezy winds and more clouds well west of I-95.
The forecast, quickly, improves from southwest to northeast this evening.
In the meantime, keep “alerts” turned on in your WTOC Weather App just in case and have a way to recieve updated forecasts through the day.
Have a great day,
Cutter
