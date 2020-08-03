Parent University gets input from community for 2020 curriculum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The staff and instructors at Parent University have heard from the parents they serve and now will begin to act on what they heard.
Parent U had its annual Reflection Gathering Saturday on Zoom, with participants in the community-building program expressing their ideas on what they would like to get out of Parent University events. This is how the organization sets its curriculum designed to make parents their child’s first teacher. Now, Michael O’Neal will gather his staff this weekend to move forward with the new season of educational seminars for the community.
“We will take the input that our parents gave us at our reflection gathering and we will share this weekend with our service providers,” said O’Neal. “Our service providers include faculty, but it also includes people who work in childcare under normal circumstances and who work in transportation and the kitchens or food services under our normal conditions. We get all of them together to remind them what the parents said and to make clear that what our parents say, what drives us. So, we will actually take what they said and share it with them this coming Saturday.”
Michael O’Neal and his staff had started putting together a curriculum for the upcoming year several weeks ago, but the input they received Saturday will help finalize it. He said they get great ideas every year from parents at the Reflection Gathering.
“We are up and running for another year and we don’t expect to miss many opportunities to be in front of our parents this year and maybe do even more,” he said. “Currently, all of our meetings will be remote because first and foremost is the safety of our parents and our families. So, we will continue to do things remotely until such time when we can come together and celebrate each other in person.”
