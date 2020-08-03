Parent University gets input from community for 2020 curriculum

“We will take the input that our parents gave us at our reflection gathering and we will share this weekend with our service providers,” said O’Neal. “Our service providers include faculty, but it also includes people who work in childcare under normal circumstances and who work in transportation and the kitchens or food services under our normal conditions. We get all of them together to remind them what the parents said and to make clear that what our parents say, what drives us. So, we will actually take what they said and share it with them this coming Saturday.”