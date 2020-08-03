Tracking Isaias: First broken rain bands impacting the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

5AM UPDATE: Isaias is now forecast to become a hurricane, but other than that, no real changes to the track. (Source: WTOC)
By Cutter Martin | August 3, 2020 at 5:04 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 5:04 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tropical Storm Isaias continues to parallel the Florida Space Coast, spreading the first few rain bands into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry early Monday morning.

5 AM: Isaias is moving north-northwest with sustained winds of 70 MPH; just shy of hurricane status. Higher gusts have been measured by a Hurricane Reconnaissance plane.

Locally, weather conditions are forecast to go downhill through the morning with the stormiest weather forecast between mid-morning and mid-afternoon along the coastline and I-95 corridor.

There will be a sharp gradient in impacts today - most significant at the beach with no significant impacts at all across our inland communities.

The forecast quickly improves from southwest to northeast late this afternoon and evening. Typical summer-time weather returns tomorrow.

