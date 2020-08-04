Beaufort County superintendent recommends all virtual start to school year

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County School District superintendent is recommending all students return to classes virtually this school year.
Dr. Frank Rodriquez announced his decision during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
The school board voted in July to approve a new school calendar that delayed the start of classes to Sept. 8. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster recommended districts in the state look at delaying start dates until after Labor Day to allow more time for preparing for the new year.
Dr. Rodriquez stated the school district will host a live stream at 10 a.m. Wednesday to make an announcement on reopening plans.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOC for updates.
