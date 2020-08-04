Bulloch Co. preparing to return to school

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County is one of the school districts to offer families a choice for instruction in 2020.
And plenty of parents took the alternative to returning to a campus.
When Bulloch County students start a new school year August 17, nearly half of them will do it from home.
The district voted to give parents a choice between face to face instruction or virtual learning. The superintendent says the split looks different school by school.
“You can call it geographic. Portal Middle/High is about 60 percent traditional and 40 percent virtual. The south end of the county seems to be about 20 percent virtual,” said Superintendent Charles Wilson.
For those who return to campus, they'll have precautions available.
“We’re encouraging everybody to wear masks. We know that, and social distancing, is the two largest ways to prevent this.”
“Masks have been provided by GEMA and the Dept. of Education We’ll distribute those to all staff and students. We’ll have them available,” the Superintendent said.
He says fewer students attending school in person has them adjusting bus routes even now.
“It’s very linear. You’ve got to wait and find out who’s coming and then work back from there.”
He says teachers will handle either virtual or in person, but not both. That could keep class sizes similar to now, but fewer of them. But there'll be social distancing during the day.
“I think as you get out, there’s be more chance for social distance because there are fewer people in that area.”
He says they'll need families to take ownership of their student's health as well as relying on schools to protect them during the day.
Students start back August 17.
