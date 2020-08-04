Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-4-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Isaias continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Mid Atlantic and Northeast. Locally we’ll see a cold front stall just west of us into the weekend. The front along with the sea breeze and some upper level energy will keep a chance for showers and storms everyday. In the tropics there is a 30% chance for an area of showers and storms south of Bermuda to become tropical. The system will meander south os Bermuda for a few and is no threat to the US.Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.