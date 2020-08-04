Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 8-4-2020

By Dave Turley | August 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 11:01 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Isaias continues to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Mid Atlantic and Northeast.  Locally we’ll see a cold front stall just west of us into the weekend.  The front along with the sea breeze and some upper level energy will keep a chance for showers and storms everyday.  In the tropics there is a 30% chance for an area of showers and storms south of Bermuda to become tropical.  The system will meander south os Bermuda for a few and is no threat to the US.Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.

