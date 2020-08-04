Effingham Co. Schools holding Chromebook/Laptop pickup

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday will mark the first day of school for students in Effingham County.
If your child plans on learning virtually, there is an important event happening on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Families who have requested a Chromebook or laptop for the virtual learning option need to pick them up between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Marlow Learning Center in Guyton.
There is still time to request a Chromebook online if you haven’t already. For more information, click here.
Pickup location:
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.