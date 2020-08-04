GBI arrests two suspects after Tattnall County man severely beaten

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested two suspects after a man was severely beaten in Tattnall County.
According to the GBI, 19-year-old Elijah Harston King and 35-year-old Reece Steven Cole have been arrested. Both are charged with aggravated battery.
The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the GBI on Sunday, July 26 to assist with the investigation.
According to the GBI, preliminary information revealed that on Sunday, July 26, 2020, between midnight and 2 a.m., Christopher Bailey Swope was attacked and severely beaten by Cole, the owner of the residence in Reidsville, and King.
[RELATED STORY: Family of Tattnall County man beaten nearly to death speaks out]
The GBI states Cole forced Swope to remain at the residence and to apologize on video for an argument that occurred earlier in the night at a graduation party.
This GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the GBI at (912) 871-1121.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.