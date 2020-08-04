Hardeeville holds supply drive for children heading back to school

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) -Jasper County will be starting school next week. That means hundreds of students will be entering the classroom for the first time since March.
One town is trying to make sure they enter the year prepared
The City of Hardeeville is spending this week at the public works department collecting school supplies for children. They say even though some kids will be learning virtually they still need the essentials.
They’ve teamed up with several neighborhoods in Sun City to collect school supplies for Jasper County elementary, middle, and high schools. 116 teachers in the county sent a list to the city requesting what their students will need for their classroom. In the next few days, empty boxes will be filled with those supplies. Each box is catered to what the teacher and grade needs. Glue sticks, crayons, and art supplies for little ones. Pencils, pens, and notebooks for older students
“We collect literally thousands of pens, pencils, paper, notebooks, binders, all sorts of things and the list comes from the teachers,” said Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams.
The city is even getting creative. Certain residents from Sun City donated earbuds for students who will be learning virtually. They are also accepting cash donations they will pool together to buy a bigger ticket items students may need for this, different, year.
“And then each will get a collection of boxes by teacher we know how many students they have, for each class, and with the list of things they normally a parent would be getting to supply,” he said. “So this they will have all the supplies. And typically with the amount we collect, we probably. It’ll probably last them all year long.”
The City says they will be collecting supplies through the week and if anyone wants to help them they can do so by contacting the City of Hardeeville parks and recreation director.
