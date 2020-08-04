Local hospital system to offer educational resources for children of staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As students get closer and closer to the first day of school, parents are down to the wire to figure out what to do. Some employers are helping to ease that burden.
One is St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System.
Healthcare workers have been battling the COVID-19 crisis inside hospitals since early March. While their job is just as demanding as it was then, there are more challenges now as students get ready to head back to school virtually in Chatham County.
“If you’ve got a bed and you don’t have an RN with the pair of hands over that bed, that bed doesn’t do you any good. We are getting back into the school business,” St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System President/CEO Paul Hinchey said.
The health system is teaming up with four YMCA’s and Cabrini to offer E-camps for students K-5 who will begin digital learning this month. This isn’t the first time they’ve offered childcare support to their staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Back in March, they hosted camps, but say after the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System planned a virtual start they knew they needed to help their employees again. They have about 150 spots reserved for any staff within the health system.
Hinchey says they will also purchase about 100 devices for families. They know just how stressful this time is and want to offer as much help as they can to ensure their critical workers are ready.
“That mother or grandmother in a lot of cases can drop that child off and when they come in here, they are just focusing on that patient. They don’t need that stress,” Hinchey said.
Though details are still being finalized, the camp and devices will be subsidized by the health system. Camp will begin on Aug. 19.
