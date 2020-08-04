Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire makes preparations for fundraisers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire is preparing for some of its biggest fundraising events of the year.
Beers, Guys, Cigars, Golf and Poker is scheduled for next month. The event will also be the first fundraiser since the pandemic began that RMHC will be hosting in person. It’s taking place at the Club at Savannah Harbor. CEO and Executive Director Bill Sorochak says he feels confident that everyone who attends will be able to social distance and still have a great time.
“We have several rooms, plus the outside and the deck. We’re going to make sure that poker is really spread out. We’re only incorporating eight tables,” Sorochak said. “We know there are a lot golf tournaments being had. I think everybody’s ready, and we’re going to do it safe and right, and that’s today, because we’re assessing every week just to make sure nothing has changed in the world.”
Sorochak says they’ve received great support from their sponsors from this event, even recently adding a number of new sponsors. He credits this to the staff at the Ronald McDonald House, who he said sacrificed to make sure their service to the community hasn’t been impacted during the pandemic.
“We never shut the doors. The staff really stepped up. There was a lot of risk. Even though you’re doing everything right, you’re putting yourself on the hospital grounds. So we did our day job.”
Beers, Guys, Cigars, Golf & Poker is scheduled for Sunday September 20, and Monday, September 21. Sunday will include Poker and the Beer, Guys and Cigars Event. The Ronald Open Golf Tournament happens that Monday.
Just a little over a month after that, RMHC will host a fundraising event they had to postpone because of the pandemic. Wine, Women and Shoes is scheduled for October 22.
The event will feature designer shopping, wine tasting, raffles, a live auction, a shoe contest, fashion show, food and more.
Even though organizers are confident that you will be able to socially distance, they’re also providing virtual opportunities for those of you who feel more comfortable staying at home, but still want to participate in the fun.
“They can purchase their ticket and see what’s going on, but more importantly, they can be a part of the auction component. So you can still bid without being there. The platforms that we’ve put in place are very good platforms that allows everyone to still get their notices if you’ve been outbid and that kind of thing.”
Wine, Women and Shoes is planned for October 22 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. That’s happening at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Savannah.
