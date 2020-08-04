Savannah mayor reiterates importance of having a hurricane plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “While we were okay this time, it should serve as a reminder to us to have plans in place for hurricane season,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
Mayor Johnson renewed a call echoed by many local leaders this week to have a plan for hurricane season.
For some people, that means signing up for the Coastal Health District Hurricane Registry. It helps anyone with medical needs, physical challenges, or transportation during an evacuation.
For others, it will mean making or updating your family's hurricane plan.
The mayor says make sure you have supplies ready to go and are thinking about how COVID-19 will impact your family in an emergency.
“If you have had an evacuation plan in the past, make sure that it’s still safe and doable based on the current pandemic. Remember it’s a very good possibility that you cannot evacuate or will not be able to evacuate to the place where you evacuated in the past,” Mayor Johnson said.
