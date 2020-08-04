Sheriff’s deputies evicting Chatham Co. tenants after CARES Act expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Families are being displaced again now that temporary federal protections from the CARES Act expired. Monday, evictions resumed in Chatham County.
Chatham County deputies haven’t served a dispossessory warrant since March. But Monday the Sheriff’s Office began enforcing them.
They served six warrants on Monday and seven Tuesday.
Sheriff John Wilcher says they have 15 scheduled for Wednesday, but the number of evictions per day varies depending on how long each takes.
The Sheriff says so far, people in the community understand and have been very respectful.
“We want everybody to understand we just have a job to do. It’s nothing personal. Things have got to go on even though this pandemic is here. We have to keep moving forward. We just can’t sit still,” said Sheriff Wilcher.
Sheriff Wilcher also says officers are wearing cameras, masks and using gloves.
