Tuesday: Hot with spotty thunderstorms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s mild and a big humid this morning with temperatures in the cooler upper 60s inland and low to mid-70s closer to the coast.
The forecast is dry through the morning commute, even lunch times looks mostly dry as the temperature warms into the upper 80s. It’ll top-out in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are likely between lunch and dinner-time. Temperatures cool and the chance of rain diminishes this evening. Only isolated rain is possible overnight into early Wednesday morning. Scattered downpours return to our area Wednesday afternoon, mainly away from the beach, as temperatures climb into the low and mid-90s.
A similar daily trend - seasonably hot afternoon and scattered downpours - continues into the weekend. It’s a pretty typical summer-time outlook in the forecast.
Have a great day,
Cutter
