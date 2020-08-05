BC’s Holton ready for All-American experience

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Carter Holton has made quite a name for himself during his time at Benedictine.
The lefty’s reputation isn’t just limited to Georgia either.
Holton has been named a Perfect Game All-American and will get his chance to compete in the All-American Classic next month in Oklahoma City.
“For many kids, that’s the one,” Holton says. “I’m excited and blessed for this opportunity.”
The rising senior helped lead the Cadets to a state title as a freshman and committed to perennial power Vanderbilt before his sophomore season even began.
A call in the Major League Draft is probably not far away either.
Despite that resume, Holton will go toe to toe with the rest of the nation’s top talent with some extra motivation.
“If you look at the list of pitchers, I think I’m the only one going that’s under 6′3,” Holton says. “But I mean, if I compete and pitch just as well as them, they can’t really say height’s the difference.”
He can’t do anything about his 5 ‘11 height, but Holton has bulked up since the outbreak. Hesdding 30 pounds since March, which Holton says has helped him with his fastball.
His trip won’t just be about baseball either. Holton and the other All-Americans will help raise money for children battling cancer while there, something the Cadet says just adds to the experience.
“The group of kids that went last year, the year before, say it was awesome,” Holton says. “I guess I’ll see, but I’m sure I’ll think it’s awesome too.”
Holton’s name is plenty well known around the Savannah area. But after the All-American contest, don’t be surprised if many more know his game.
“I’m kind of representing where I’m from, who I am,” Holton says. “It’ll show during the game how I do.”
