Chatham Co. Board of Elections vote to censure board member

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Board of Elections members voted to reprimand and censure fellow board member Debbie Rauers.
They say an investigation found that her conduct toward an employee was “inappropriate”and “apart of a pattern of interference with elections workers.”
In a unanimous vote, the Chatham County Board of Elections voted to publicly reprimand and censure member Debbie Rauers for conduct they say was harassing, intimidating and interfering with a board employee working in November 2019.
Board Member Antwan Lang says this behavior cannot be tolerated.
“Today’s meeting was about us as a board collectively going against that type of behavior. Making a statement to the public that we won’t stand for unprofessional behavior that in anyway prohibits the elections process or interferes with the duties of the employee and carrying out their duty of the elections,” said Lang.
A video of the incident in 2019 was recorded on cell phone. Lang says they saw Rauers question the employee’s credentials and behave erratically.
He says this is not the proper protocol and should not interfere with day to day operations.
It showed a lack of respect for the chain of command. It showed a lack of respect for the employee. And then I just cannot stand by and condone that type of behavior. Especially when it starts to interfere with the election process."
According to the board, Rauers was reprimanded and censured for the same conduct from an incident in 2016 when she interfered with a poll worker who was allowing a mother to assist her disabled child to vote. She later confronted and intimidated the poll worker about it.
WTOC reached out to Rauers for comment, but she did not reply.
