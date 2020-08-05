Crystal Beer Parlor reopens for first time since mid-March

“I’ve done this a few times, opened restaurants, and the Crystal Beer Parlor was the hardest to put together because it was such a huge responsibility because people expect certain things when they come here and I wanted to make sure they could still find them on the menu, so we did our best not to alter the interior that much, and we’ve got menu boards inside that are from 1935 or so, and some of those items are still on our menu,” Nichols said.