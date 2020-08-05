Crystal Beer Parlor reopens for first time since mid-March

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crystal Beer Parlor is back open for the first time since they shut things down on March 19.
“We have been waiting for over three months, and I cannot tell you how excited we are to get this off the ground. This was a challenge but one that we dug right in to and here we are, here we are,” owner John Nichols said.
“The hardest part was not hugging everyone when we saw each other. We’re doing our best to be as safe as possible; all these tables are spread out well and I’m so happy to see all my kids again. I missed them a lot,” General Manager Paige Brown said.
Now Brown and “her kids” are back at work, trying to make the Crystal Beer Parlor as comfortable as possible. They’ll be doing take-outs. That will happen on the front side through the Jones Street door.
They will also have sit-down dining, with 25 tables set-up outside in the parking lot. They put up fans, and a little décor to “spruce up” the place. The menu is somewhat limited, but they feel like it’s a good representation of what they do best.
“It was so hard, because everything is a favorite on the menu so it was really hard to do but we went with availability and what was the hardest to get right now and we tried to put that to the side until later on when we open fully back up,” Brown said.
Lisa and John Schaeffer were the first customers in line Tuesday morning. As regulars, they had been looking forward to this day.
“We’re very excited. We put this on our calendar as soon as we heard they were opening back up, literally on our calendar when they were opening back up,” Schaeffer said.
So, after 163 days, they are back open, and it had Nichols thinking about when he first brought back the place twelve years ago.
“I’ve done this a few times, opened restaurants, and the Crystal Beer Parlor was the hardest to put together because it was such a huge responsibility because people expect certain things when they come here and I wanted to make sure they could still find them on the menu, so we did our best not to alter the interior that much, and we’ve got menu boards inside that are from 1935 or so, and some of those items are still on our menu,” Nichols said.
The Crystal Beer Parlor will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and they’ll still be doing their signature Blue Plate Specials.
